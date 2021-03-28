Advertisement

One injured after ceiling collapses in West Virginia Capitol

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured after a portion of the ceiling in the West Virginia State Capitol collapsed Friday.

Officials with the WV Department of Administration tell WSAZ that a piece of concrete above the ceiling of an office in the main capitol building gave way.

“The concrete sits between the ceiling and the risers that hold the north steps of the capitol. A small piece of this concrete approximately 1.25″ thick fell through the suspended ceiling and struck an employee,” their statement says.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Structural engineers will perform a full investigation on the site Monday morning.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Marietta eatery opening new location in Williamstown
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Money
Local business owner concerned about impact of governor’s income tax repeal plan
Councilwoman says the camera technology is "state of the art."
New security cameras installed in Parkersburg parks
Roger Rutter, 50, of Glouster, is among six people facing charges connected to a drug...
Warrant issued for man charged in Athens County drug investigation

Latest News

Emily has only been painting for about a year and has donated many of her paintings. She is...
WTAP News @ 6 Local kid paints for a cause
Andre Hill was killed in December after a Columbus Police Officer shot him four times,...
WTAP News @ 6 Andre Hill autopsy report
Grand Central Mall holds Hide & Peep Egg Hunt
Grand Central Mall holds Hide & Peep egg
WTAP News @ 6 Charleston Ceiling Collapses
WTAP News @ 6 Charleston Ceiling Collapses
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin's wife Gayle, has been nominated by President Biden to...
WTAP News @ 6 Gayle Manchin nominated by President as co-chair of Appalachian Regional Committee