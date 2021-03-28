Advertisement

Talented kid artist paints to give back

Emily has a paint brush and a heart of gold.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 70 people in the Mid-Ohio Valley have Emily’s paintings hanging in their homes.

Emily is only 12 years old and she’s been making art since she was little but she’s only been painting for a year. Her progress has been...well, Emily said it best.

“To be honest, I did not know how to paint when I was little. I used to paint really sloppy and now, this quarantine, *makes explosion sounds*”

Her inspiration? Bob Ross. She started watching him during quarantine.

Emily remembered, “I was like hold up...if he can paint like that...could I?”

While it may look like a teacher trained Emily, she’s mostly self-taught. Her paintings may be hanging on many walls, but their purpose goes beyond decor. Emily’s not only made a Christmas donation of over 200 hand-painted ornaments to local nursing homes, she’s also donated a painting for Devin Ours’ auction and is going to donate a couple to a cancer benefit.

“Cancer’s evil so I wanted to help them,” she said.

While Emily’s talent may take her far, her giving spirit seems to grow along side it.

Her mom, Angela Cantwell, said, “There are times that she’s just so giving. Her teacher at school...her birthday - she was off school on her teacher’s birthday - she wanted to paint her something special so she took her a painting to school.”

Emily dreams of becoming a famous artist but doesn’t plan on forgetting her roots. Her other dream is to one day paint a mural at the school she attends.

Emily said, “They did really amazing things so I wanted to - I really want to do something in return.”

At the end of the day, Emily simply wants to paint and make people happy.

She said, “I always wanted to make people happy because - it’s a good thing to make people happy.”

