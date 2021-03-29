Bridge replacement scheduled in Ritchie County

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces the closure of Mountain Bridge, on WV 74 North, Brush Run, on Friday, April 2, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a bridge replacement on Mountain Bridge, on WV 74 North, Brush Run, beginning at milepost 30.20. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

