Governor signs “Hope Scholarship” bill

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice signed into law Monday a measure lawmakers and educating have been debating for two years.

It’s called the “Hope Scholarship Bill”. Backers say it will increase educational opportunities for West Virginia students.

More commonly, it allows families to set up education savings accounts that can be used to pay for tuititon to private schools.

Opponents say public schools would be the losers.

”However much you’re going to put into those accounts, that’s how much the tuition is going to go up,” says Bruce Boston, President of the Wood County Education Association. “So you’re not going to see a savings there for parents. All you’re going to do is pool more and more money out of the public schools, that desperately need that money right now.”

The West Virginia chapter of Americans for Prosperity, however, supports the legislation.

“By ensuring that every child in this state has the opportunity to access the education that is right for them, Hope Scholarships will thoughtfully provide the common-sense educational flexibility that our families deserve,” State Director Jason Huffman said in a statement. “Our state now stands as a model for the entire nation when it comes to innovation and future of K-12 education. It’s a great day to be a Mountaineer.”

