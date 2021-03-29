In memory of Jillian Harlow

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jillian Harlow, a local three year old born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, has died.

Many have followed the story of Jillian Harlow on the Facebook page Jillian’s Journey but her journey has come to an end.

The Washington County girl died on Saturday, surrounded by her family.

Jillian, who suffered from a congenital heart defect, was the inspiration behind a CHD awareness walk back in October.

In past interviews, people described Jillian as being full of spunk and a lover of the movie Frozen.

Visitation will be from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. and 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Thursday, and a celebration of life service will be 11 A.M. Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre. Graveside services will follow at the Beverly Cemetery in Beverly.

In lieu of flowers, the family says donations in Jillian’s name can be made to Soothing Stitches, a local organization that makes quilts for kids fighting many different kinds of battles.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.