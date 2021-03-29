Justice appeals to public to support his income tax repeal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has given final approval of its own version of a plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

The plan differs from one Gov. Jim Justice supports in that it eliminates the tax over several years without any tax increases.

It calls for a special fund to tap other income sources, including state lottery proceeds.

Justice’s proposal includes an increase to the consumer sales tax, among other tax sources.

The governor Monday appealed to citizens to support his plan.

”You’re going to throw away business opportunity,” Justice said at his Monday COVID-19 briefing. “You’re going to throw away, absolutely, our opportunity to grow in West Virginia and prosper. It is the single biggest, boldest and most important thing you could ever, ever deal with, other than life and death and all this other stuff.”

The House bill now heads to the Senate, with less than two weeks left in the regular legislative session.

At his briefing, meanwhile, the governor announced West Virginia will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to family members, caregivers and staff members at nursing homes and assisted living centers.

He also announced employees at the Toyota manufacturing plant were vaccinated last week.

And Walmart is joining Walgreen’s in a federal program aimed at signing up more people to get vaccinated.

West Virginians can go to vaccinefinder.org for assistance in locating and securing an appointment at one of these federal pharmacy partners.

