Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department schedules more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department with partners, Camden Clark Memorial Health Department, Coplin Health Systems, Ritchie Regional Health Center and the United Way Alliance of Mid-Ohio Valley are holding vaccination clinics throughout the area. Individuals now have access to a link to schedule their own appointments. United Way Alliance of Mid-Ohio Valley established a link (uwamov.com/covid) where those interested in getting a COVID vaccine can easily pick a time and place to get their vaccine. If a person does not have internet access, they can also be scheduled by calling 304-420-1449. If the line goes to voicemail, leave a name, date of birth, and a phone number and someone will call you back. For the coming week, appointments can be made for the following Moderna vaccine clinics:

Wood County

Wednesday, March 31: South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg (9 A.M. to 5 P.M.)

Thursday, April 1: WVU-P Early Childhood Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg (9A.M. to 5 P.M.)

Wirt County

Wednesday, March 31: Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth (9 A.M. to 5 P.M.)

Pleasants County

Thursday, April 1: Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Marys (9 to 3)

The Health Department is also holding a second dose or boost clinic on Friday, April 2 at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church for those who received their first dose on March 3, 5 and 6. The Health Department in the process of calling to get them scheduled.

Those who need that boost dose and do not receive a call are asked to contact the Health Department at (304) 420-1449.

Contact and registration information by county can be found on the map below.

