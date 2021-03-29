Mother and daughter reunited after long Covid separation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Terri Dowler used to visit her mother every single day but, with Covid came a long separation.

Terri’s been counting the days since she’s been apart from her mother. In fact, she can give you the exact time...one year and nine days.

Needless to say, the distance was hard. Terri’s mom is more than a mother.

“Mom has always been my best friend...my very best friend,” Terri said.

If you ask Terri how close they are, one memory stands out.

“She was in the hospital one year and had um...surgery - hip surgery or something and I was going to WVUP and I’ll never forget, I got my grades in the mail and I took it to the hospital, laid down in the bed with her, and we opened it together.”

While the two kept in touch during the separation, Terri’s mom has trouble hearing so phone calls didn’t work. With this and logistics, the two could only Facetime about once a month. Still, Terri made sure to call in and check on her every day.

She said, “It’s not the same as you can be there to touch her and to hug her or give her a kiss on the cheek or something...it’s totally different.”

Terri stayed busy to cope with the situation but eventually the day came for the two to reunite.

She remembered, “I know when I went Monday to see her, she didn’t know I was coming and she was sitting in the dining room and - just at a table by herself and I had my mask on and I walked up and I said ‘Hi’ and she went ‘Oh! Oh! Is it really you?’ and it’s just - that’s when the tears started flowing.”

Being able to see each other in person makes all the difference.

Terri smiled, “She’s a very caring, loving person. She always had a heart of gold and I’ve just - I’ve always looked up to her.”

Terri says she’s becoming more and more like her mother and she’s absolutely fine with that.

