Multiple renovation projects coming to Southwood Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Southwood Park will be getting some new renovations and they’re coming soon.

A new basketball court and new netting for the ball field may be here in a couple weeks.

The Seats of Honor, which honor first-responders, will also get an upgrade. The hope is for a flag display to be complete by Memorial Day.

There will be five flags in total. One will be an American flag and the rest will be for the police department, the fire department, 911, and EMS.

Another project is pool renovations. This includes making the pool more up-to-date and adding new fiberglass lining to fix a crack.

This is all according to Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl.

“The renovations we’re making at Southwood Park means it’s more family friendly. It’s something to do,” she said.

More is to come for Southwood but those projects are still in the planning stage, according to Kuhl.

