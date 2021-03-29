Obituary: Adam R. Hornbeck

Adam R. Hornbeck, age 32, of Parkersburg passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born February 3, 1989 in Parkersburg, a son of Paul and Nancy Rose Hornbeck. Adam was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and a member of the Faith Gospel Church. He enjoyed computers, fishing and going to church.

In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his brother, Nick Hornbeck of Parkersburg.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg with Pastor Sean Law officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to service the Hornbeck family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.