Obituary: Correne L. Wright

Correne L. Wright, 94, of Parkersburg died March 28, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Jackson County, WV a daughter of the late John and Lizzie (Kittle) Wilkinson.

She retired after thirty years from O’Ames. She was a charter member of Gihon Tabernacle EMC and was a licensed Deaconess.

She is survived by her son Rev. Charles Wright Jr. (Melody) of Chestertown, MD; daughter Rebecca Blankenship of Parkersburg; and six grandchildren Eric, Aaron, Tabitha, Chad, Jessica, and Justin; and eleven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles F. Wright, Sr. and twelve brothers and sisters.

Services will be Wednesday 12:00 PM at Gihon Tabernacle EMC with her son Rev. Charles Wright Jr., Pastor Jeff Williamson, and Justin Blankenship officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 10 AM to 12 PM at the church. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donation may be made to Gihon Tabernacle EMC , 1906 Gihon Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.