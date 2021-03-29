Obituary: Darlene Marie Mills

Darlene Marie Mills, 58, of Ravenswood, WV passed away of a long term illness March 26, 2021 at the CAMC Hospice House in Charleston, WV. She was born in Parkersburg, WV June 19, 1962 a daughter of the late Donald C. and Esther Jane Fleeger Seaver.

Darlene worked as the payroll supervisor for Action Youth Care. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring books and her pen pals on line.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kristen (Chris) Cranfield of Gay, WV; five siblings; Jeffrey (Nadine) Seaver of Sandyville, WV, Kathy (Tim) Norris of Rowlett, TX, Wendy DeLong of Richmond, IN, Matthew (Martha) Seaver of Ravenswood, WV and Aaron (Laura) Seaver of Ravenswood, WV; two granddaughters, Leona and Willow, along with many nephews and nieces.

In honor of her wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

