Obituary: Dean Lafferre

Dean Lafferre, 82, of Washington, WV passed away March 27, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in New England, WV on August 4, 1938, a son of the late Dale Moore and Ora Violet Lafferre.

Dale retired from O’Ames after thirty-two years. He was baptized at New England Baptist Church when he was eight years old and enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, and playing cards.

He is survived by his brother, Edwin L. Moore of East Rochester, OH; and two sisters Shirley Tennant (Erwin) and Ruth King both of Washington, WV.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jo Forshey, and two brothers-in-law Kenneth King and Carroll Forshey.

Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Private burial will be at New England Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

