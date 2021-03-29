Obituary: Diana Chapman

Our beloved daughter, Diana went to be with Jesus after an extended battle with diabetes.

Diana was born December 18, 1960 to A. D. and Shelia Kay Steed of Waverly.

She was a member of Edgelawn United Methodist Church and attended several Pentecostal Churches in this area and also in Columbus, Ohio during her college years.

She graduated from Ohio State University Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Zoology in 1982. In 1990, she graduated from Jefferson Davis Community College in Brewton, Alabama with an Associate Degree in Nursing and was class Valedictorian. In Alabama she met and married her former husband Michael David Chapman.

She worked as a nurse in Dallas, Texas, Atmore, Alabama and Metarie, Lousiana. Then in 2005, as a result of Hurricane Katrina, she moved back to West Virginia. Her nursing career spanned 30 years. She worked at Marietta Memorial and then was working at Camden Clark at the time of her death.

Along with her parents, she is survived by a sister, Debra Lynn Steed; a brother David Nathaniel Steed and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Alan Steed.

Memorials may be made to Womens’ Care Center, 3007 Dudley Ave., or Momma T and the Warriors, c/o Parkersburg First Assembly of God, 139 Hill Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26101. This ministry feeds and clothes the less fortunate in our area.

A memorial Service will be held later at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.