Obituary: Gerald Boyd Sheppard

Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gerald Boyd Sheppard, 82, of Spencer, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Miletree Center, Spencer.

He was born August 19, 1938 at Looneyville, the son of the late Jennings Boyd and Dola Vae Young Sheppard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and three sisters, Marie Wood, Eleanor Hunt and Betty Tawney.

Gerald was the best daddy, father and friend anyone could have. He loved the Lord and his family.

He was a member of the People’s Baptist Church, Billings.

His pastimes included reading, especially his Bible and being outdoors.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley M. Westfall Sheppard; children, Tambra Booker of Hopkinsville, Ky., Gerald Scott Sheppard of Clendenin and Lisa (Dale) Harris of Given; grandchildren, Rachel Booker and Brianna Booker; great grandchildren, Melissa Buckner, Michael Buckner and Megara Buckner; sisters, Carol Board Westfall of Spencer and Sue Snodgrass of Fairmont.

His request for cremation is being honored. There will not be any visitation or service at this time.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

