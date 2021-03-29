Advertisement

Obituary: Gilbert R. Jones, Sr.

Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gilbert R. Jones, Sr. 78, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Wetzel County Hospital.

He was born October 5, 1942, in Medina, OH, a son of William Lester and Angus Jones.  Gilbert was employed at Ormet.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of VFW and American Legion.

On September 9, 1961, he married Patricia Starkey who preceded him in death.  He is survived by 2 sons, Gilbert R.  Jones, Jr. and special friend Deanna of New Matamoras and Kenneth Jones of Sistersville, WV; 6 grandchildren, sister Martha Addy, special friends; Shirley, Stephanie and Levi and his cat “Dick.”

At his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

