Obituary: Gilbert R. Jones, Sr.

Gilbert R. Jones, Sr. 78, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Wetzel County Hospital.

He was born October 5, 1942, in Medina, OH, a son of William Lester and Angus Jones. Gilbert was employed at Ormet. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of VFW and American Legion.

On September 9, 1961, he married Patricia Starkey who preceded him in death. He is survived by 2 sons, Gilbert R. Jones, Jr. and special friend Deanna of New Matamoras and Kenneth Jones of Sistersville, WV; 6 grandchildren, sister Martha Addy, special friends; Shirley, Stephanie and Levi and his cat “Dick.”

At his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

