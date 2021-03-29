Obituary: Hershel Hal Jones

Hershel Hal Jones, 86, of Big Springs, WV went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2021.

He passed peacefully at his earthly home surrounded by family.

He was born February 16, 1935, in Calhoun County, a son of the late Stella (Wilcox) and John “Pearl” Jones.

Due to lack of work in WV, Hershel moved to Ohio where he worked and retired from Ford Motor Company in Brook Park, Ohio. He married the love of his life, Melissa Siers, also from WV. A while after he retired, he moved back to West Virginia (God’s Country) to live out his remaining days. Hershel loved hunting, fishing, four-wheel riding, gardening, spending time with

family and friends, and feeding his hummingbirds, squirrels, and other birds. Hershel’s most loved pet was Pete his rooster. He was a very kind man who was always willing to help out those in need.

Hershel is survived by two brothers, Harry “MAC” Jones, and Danny (Tammie) Jones all of Big Springs; his son, Hershel Jones, Jr of Lodi, Ohio, his daughters; Susan (Kenneth) Dawson of Wadsworth, OH, Lisa (Scott) Duke of Norton, OH, and Cathy Jones of Akron, OH; eleven grandchildren Melissa McKenzie (Michael Schmidt) of Hampstead, NC, Lonnie McKenzie of Wadsworth, OH, Christina (Matthew) Wagner of Des Plaines, IL, Greg Thompson of Wadsworth, Kenneth Dawson Jr. of Cuyahoga, OH, Crystal Osterland of Nova OH, Elizabeth Anshutz (Todd) of Norton, OH, Scott Duke of Wadsworth, OH, Andrea Duke (Joe Johnson) of Conneaut, PA, Hannah Duke of Meadville, PA, Randy Jones of Akron; eleven great-grandchildren, Shelly (Johnathan), Lonnie Jr., Kayla, Zachary, Zane, Savannah, Derika, Caden, Tytin, Brantley, and Ryder: and one great- great- grandchild: Johnathan: and his pet Rooster Pete: Countless nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Hershel was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Jones; three brothers, James “Bub” Jones of Pullman WV, Ivan Jones of Big Springs, Lester Jones of Big Springs; four sisters, Ada Billy of Cleveland, OH, Betty Able of Big Springs, Maxine Goodnight of McFarlan, WV, and Gracie Ayers of Smithville WV.

Per Hershel’s request, he will have a private burial with his family members present. The time is

yet to be determined. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is assisting the

Jones family with Hershel’s arrangements.

Donations may be made to a drug treatment facility of your choice in honor of Hershel. It was

one of his greatest wishes that those he loves with drug addictions would seek help and be

healed of their addictions. His greatest wish is that those he loves to accept Jesus as their savior and join him in heaven.

