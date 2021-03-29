Obituary: Jilllan Harlow

Jilllan Harlow, age 3 years old, passed away Saturday March 27,2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Columbus, OH a daughter of Michael and Deanna (Tornes) Harlow Jr. of Fleming, OH.

In addition to her parents she is survived by three brothers, Bryson, Cayson, and Kayden Harlow; maternal grandparents Robert Tornes, Jr. (Lisa Hardbarger) of Waterford, OH and Laura L. Adams of Beverly, OH; paternal grandparents Connie Ritchie (Leonard) of Belpre, OH, Michael Harlow, Sr. (Stacy) of Little Hocking, OH; and special grandparents Tammy Green (Jon) of Parkersburg. She is also survived by her great grandparents Robert Tornes Sr. (Sandy) of Waterford, Karen Landaker (Clarence Kuhn) of Lowell, Laura A. Adams of Beverly, William Biehl of Marietta, Donna Ritchie of Marietta, and Edna Anderson of Parkersburg; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents Robert (Gloria) Harlow Sr. of Tunnel, and Richard Adams of Beverly, OH

Jillian was loved by everyone who met her and by all that followed her on her Facebook page, Jillian’s Journey. Jillian has left an impact on thousands of people from all over the world. She loved to

vacation at Disney World in Orlando, FL, and loved all things Frozen and Minnie Mouse. Everyone knew she loved to dress up as Queen Elsa from the movie Frozen and use her Elsa powers to make it snow. The snow will always be a reminder of our Queen Elsa. Jillian also loved Peppa Pig and enjoyed jumping in muddy puddles just like her.

Jillian’s celebration of life with be held Friday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, Ohio with Pastor Lee Barnhart officiating. Following her celebration of life graveside services will be at Beverly Cemetery in Beverly, Ohio. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

In Lieu of flowers our family would like monetary donations to be sent to Soothing Stitches (Debbie Duval, 51740 Rice Run Road, Reedsville, OH 45772) in Jillian’s memory. Soothing Stitches is a local organization that makes quilts for kids fighting battles of all kinds. Jillian received a quilt from them and so did our son Cayson when he had to have surgery. You can find them on Facebook at Soothing

Stitches.

Our family would like to send a personal thank you for all the support we have received since finding out about Jillian’s heart condition. We are blessed to be surrounded by such a wonderful and supportive

community. We would also like to thank Shriver’s Hospice for the outstanding care they provided to Jillian and our family over the last two years.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

