Obituary: John Edward Arnold

John Edward Arnold, 68, of 1137 Highland Ridge Road, Lowell, passed away at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 peacefully at his home and in the company of family.

He was born December 24, 1952 in Marietta, Ohio, an early Christmas gift for his parents Vincent Andrew and Gertrude Ann Schaad Arnold.

After graduating from Marietta High School in 1970, John enlisted in the Army as part of the 82nd Airborne stationed at Ft. Bragg. After his service, he enrolled in the pipefitters apprenticeship and began his career first at Dravo and then at Amoco/BP/Solvay. John was a member of The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, The American Legion, The Knights of Columbus and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

One of John’s favorite places to be was in the woods on cool mornings in the Spring or Fall. He shared his love of hunting and fishing with his sons, family, friends, and his trusted beagles Boomer, Beau, Baher I, and Baher II.John married the love of his life Margaret (Peggy) Alice Schwendeman on October 16, 1976. Together they raised three boys; Shaun (Amy Schilling) of Conroe, TX, Michael (Susannah Hershey) of Flemington, NJ, and Joshua (Jeconda Smith) of Canonsburg, PA. John relished his role as Papa to his five grandchildren; Henry, Ethan, Grace, Sutton, and Hudson.

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by three sisters, Sandra Albrecht (Larry) of Marietta, Jean Tornes of Marietta, Jane Sims of Orlando, FL; five brothers, Steve Arnold (Dee) of Marietta, Tom Arnold (Donna) of Marietta, Ron Arnold (Beckie) of Marietta, Greg Arnold (Jan) of Katy, TX, and Vince Arnold (Lisa) of Richmond, TX; and 38 nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lou Ann Naylor; two brothers-in-law, Joe Tornes and Steve Soncini; one sister-in-law, Nancy Cain; and one nephew, Matthew Schwendeman.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral liturgy with Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 at The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption and concelebrated by The Reverend Monsignor John Michael Campbell and The Reverend Dale Tornes. Burial will be in New Saint Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the Strecker Cancer Center or The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve John’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.