Obituary: Jon Jay “J. J.” Sommerville

Jon Jay “J. J.” Sommerville, 73 of Vienna, formerly of Harrisville, passed away March 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Harrisville, a son of the late Ray D. and Bernice Hatfield Sommerville.

Jon Jay retired after several years from Kraton Polymers (formerly Shell Chemicals). He was a 1967 graduate of Harrisville High School and was a proud “Gator”. Jon was Methodist by faith. JJ was an avid golfer and played in numerous tournaments throughout the Ohio Valley. He was a Mountaineer at heart and enjoyed following Marshall University athletics too. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a die-hard Earnhardt fan.

Surviving are two daughters: Kimberly Adams of Parkersburg and Lisa Dornick of Vienna, sister Donna Rae Mullenix (Denver) of Harrisville, two grandchildren: Kyle Adams serving at Fort Campbell, KY and Kaitlyn Dornick of Vienna along with several nieces and nephews, extended family and his best buddy Murray.

In following Jon’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A time of gathering for family and friends will be Thursday 5-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Following cremation, burial of remains will take place in the IOOF Cemetery of Harrisville at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg 530 29th St. Parkersburg, WV 26101 or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229.

