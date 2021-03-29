Obituary: Mark Connolly

Mark Connolly, 51, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Mark was born August 10. 1969 in Marietta, Ohio to Paul and Charlotte Connolly.

He was a 1987 graduate of Marietta High School. Mark was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He married Dee Gibbs on August 10, 2019, who he was with for 26 years.

Mark was an electrician and member of I.B.E.W. 972. He was a member of the American Legion Post 64.

Mark will be deeply missed by his wife Dee Connolly; children Taylor Young (Tom Brandt) and Morgan Connolly (Spencer Crone); grandchildren Brantley and Raegan; mother Charlotte Connolly; brothers Tim Connolly (Zoe) and Eric Connolly; his dog Grizz and grand pup Dexter.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Paul Connolly and his sister-in-law Allison Connolly.

Mark enjoyed hunting, camping, being outside and hanging out with his buddies.

Friends may call Tuesday, March 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Travis Taylor officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

