Obituary: P. Elaine Wolverton

P. Elaine Wolverton, 79, of Walker, WV, passed away March 27, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.

She was born in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph Edward Mace and Ruth (Knight) Mace.

Elaine was a member of The Eastern Star and loved T.V., computer games, fishing, bowling, and was a Calhoun Co. sports enthusiast.

She is survived by her son Kevin D. Wolverton of Parkersburg, sister, Jane Mace Marlowe of Greensboro, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil D. Wolverton.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday 6:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston, WV 25311.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

