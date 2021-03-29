Obituary: Raymond Paul Greathouse

Raymond Paul Greathouse, 65, of Parkersburg went home to be with the Lord March 22, 2021. He was born on November 8, 1955 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Eugene Ralph and Delma Emerick Greathouse.

Raymond was a retired driver for the Dept of Highways. He was a gentle, caring person that was loved by many. In his spare time he fished, hunted, and rode atvs. He was baptized at Newport Church of Christ.

Raymond, the youngest of 4 children, is survived by one sister, Caryolyn (Stephen) Rule; one brother, Richard (Charlene) Greathouse; Brother-in-law Ken McPherson; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa.

Due to Covid-19 precautions there will be no services or visitation

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.