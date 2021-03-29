Obituary: Sheila Ann Wheaton

Sheila Ann Wheaton, age 59, of Parkersburg passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born November 16, 1961 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late William Clair Pickrell and Naomi Ruth West Murray Pickrell Sams. Sheila was a graduate of Wirt County High School and was an advocate for the Domestic Violence Outreach Program in Pleasants County. She loved music and spending time with her family.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Gary Wheaton; her daughter, Haley Washburn of Vienna,; step children, Mason Wheaton and Kaitlin Roberts (Zack) both of Parkersburg; brothers, Richard Murray (Jackie) of Mineral Wells, Darrell Murray (LuAnn) of Pettyville and Garry Murray (Sandy) of Parkersburg; sister, Linda Gessner of St. Marys and sisters in law, Peggy Pickrell of Belleville and Carmen Murray of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by two brothers, Charley Pickrell and Ronnie Murray.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Wheaton family.

