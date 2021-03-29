Parkersburg Art Center hosts “Bob Mob” fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As a fundraiser for its summer programming, the Parkersburg Art Center (PAC) is hosting “Bob Mobs”, in which area residents donate $40 or more to have the yard of a friend or family member “mobbed” with paper cutouts of the face of artist Bob Ross. PAC employees then return to the house a couple of days later to remove the cutouts.

The funds will go toward purchasing art supplies for summer art funds. In addition, the mobs are intended to raise awareness for PAC’s Happy Little Fun Run 5K. Those who would like to participate can register in April, and will complete and submit their runs during the month of May. Registration can be done online here.

“We thought that seeing those cute Bob Ross heads would be a good way to draw attention to the community fun run,” said Jessie Siefert, PAC’s managing director. “It’s promoting artful things, getting people outside. We believe in the body/soul connection concept and sponsoring an artful race goes along with that,” she added.

The first mob took place Monday morning in Parkersburg and was well received.

Those who would like to nominate a friend or family member to be mobbed can do so online here.

