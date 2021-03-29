Advertisement

Pharmacy vaccine program to include Walmart in West Virginia

Walmart generic
Walmart generic(kxii)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Walmart will begin offering vaccinations in West Virginia this week through a federal pharmacy partnership, according to a state pandemic response leader.

James Hoyer, a retired major general leading the state’s coronavirus task force, said last Friday more details about the partnership will be announced soon.

“There’s a firm percentage of the population out there that lives within 10 miles of a Walmart in West Virginia, as well as all across the country,” Hoyer said through a news release from the governor’s office. “So it’s another great addition to our vaccination program – it’s going to be big.”

Some pharmacy chains such as Walgreens have already been part of the federal program, where doses are directly shipped to the participating stores.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries resulted.
Car crashes into Mel’s Diamond House
A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Vaccine cancelation error email
Multiple clinics are coming up so get out your calendar.
Low-cost vet clinics to be held in Marietta
3 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed Sunday in W.Va.

Latest News

Gov. DeWine visits SEO vaccine clinics
Documentary to be made involving the Blennerhassets
Documentary to be made involving the Blennerhassets
Governor signs “Hope Scholarship” bill
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department schedules more COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Governor Justice continues his campaign to build support for repealing the state income tax.
Justice appeals to public to support his income tax repeal