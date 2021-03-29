Pharmacy vaccine program to include Walmart in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Walmart will begin offering vaccinations in West Virginia this week through a federal pharmacy partnership, according to a state pandemic response leader.

James Hoyer, a retired major general leading the state’s coronavirus task force, said last Friday more details about the partnership will be announced soon.

“There’s a firm percentage of the population out there that lives within 10 miles of a Walmart in West Virginia, as well as all across the country,” Hoyer said through a news release from the governor’s office. “So it’s another great addition to our vaccination program – it’s going to be big.”

Some pharmacy chains such as Walgreens have already been part of the federal program, where doses are directly shipped to the participating stores.

