Saturday sports recap

A recap of the Saturday sports scene in the Mid Ohio Valley
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was a winning weekend on the courts, the diamonds, and the wrestling mat for area teams in the middle Ohio Valley.

Parkersburg South won the boys cross town basketball showdown wIth Parkersburg.

St. Marys defeats Parkersburg Catholic in boys hoops as well. While Williamstown defeated Wheeling Central Catholic in girls hoops.

Marietta College sweeps Wilmington in baseball while Parkersburg South remains unblemished in wrestling.

