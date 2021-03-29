Saturday sports recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was a winning weekend on the courts, the diamonds, and the wrestling mat for area teams in the middle Ohio Valley.

Parkersburg South won the boys cross town basketball showdown wIth Parkersburg.

St. Marys defeats Parkersburg Catholic in boys hoops as well. While Williamstown defeated Wheeling Central Catholic in girls hoops.

Marietta College sweeps Wilmington in baseball while Parkersburg South remains unblemished in wrestling.

