Veterans take time to reflect for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today is National Vietnam War veterans day.

Veterans across the county took time today to remember and recognize those who have passed and fought in the war more than 50 years ago.

Those who returned from the fighting talked about how they didn’t get the kind of reception often provided to others who served.

A day after a “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event, those who participated talked about reaching out to each other and making sure everyone is accounted for.

They say those ties are still important because one veteran is lost every 22 seconds to suicide.

“Even though it’s been 50 years, it’s still rampant with the Vietnam vets for the suicide and we just need to be there to help them and to hold on to them and to try and cut this down. Because we can’t have that,” says Vietnam War veteran, Jerry Smith.

Residents will get a chance to recognize Vietnam vets over the memorial day weekend when the “West Virginia traveling wall” will be in Parkersburg.

