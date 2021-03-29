Wood County Society hosts first vaccine clinic of its kind for the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week was pretty big for Wood County Society. Beyond the telethon, the organization also held the Mid-Ohio Valley’s first Covid vaccine clinic for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.

The clinic ran Saturday, vaccinating over 300 people with their first dose of Moderna.

The organization will also provide participants with their second dose within 28 to 30 days.

Gress says the impact of this clinic will be huge.

”The individuals that we serve are often immunocompromised so this is the first step in protecting them and giving them that hope and that passion back that they can live their best life.”

Gress says it is too soon to say whether Wood County Society will hold another first dose clinic for the intellectually and developmentally disabled. However, the organization will step up if they still see a need in the community.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.