Wood County Society’s telethon is a success

The executive director of Wood County Society was moved by the community support.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society raised $205,697 through their annual telethon on Sunday.

Phone calls rang in for Wood County Society’s largest capital campaign - the telethon.

From interviews and programming highlighting the organization’s programs to some generous donations, it all was for a good cause.

The event supports Wood County Society’s free programs that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Executive Director Brandon Gress was moved by the community’s support.

He said, ”This organization is my passion and it’s my heart and it is very humbling to see the amount of support our community gives all throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley and all throughout the nation.”

Wood County Society currently serves 11 counties throughout Ohio and West Virginia.

