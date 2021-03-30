Two Pleasants County schools evacuated after bomb threat

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bomb threat Tuesday afternoon prompted the evacuation of two schools in Pleasants County, but authorities said no bomb was found and there were no injuries.

Authorities responded to Pleasants County Middle School about 1:30 p.m. after Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins said school authorities reported finding a poorly written message on the wall of a restroom stall that “mentioned something about a bomb.”

Mankins said bomb-sniffing K9s from the Washington and Monroe County, Ohio, sheriff’s offices, and the Ohio University Police Department helped search the building before the scene was cleared about 3:15 p.m.

Students at the middle school and Belmont Elementary School were moved to St. Marys High School, where they were dismissed and parents were permitted to pick up their children, Mankins said.

Two posts on the Pleasants County Schools Facebook page Tuesday afternoon notified parents about the situation and the plan to move students to other locations and dismiss them early.

