Church resuming in-person Holy Week services after missing out in 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After 2020 caused Easter services to be virtual at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year churches are gearing up for in-person services during the entire Holy Week.

Services include Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil on Saturday, and then Easter Morning services on Sunday.

Easter is the most attended service every year in the Catholic Church, and so St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Parkersburg is going to attempt to let as many people in as they safely can do, while still adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

There are also rituals such as Veneration of the Cross and the Washing of the Feet that will not be able to done as normal because of restrictions, but there will be some modifications.

Regardless of restrictions, the church is thrilled to be able to let people back in after missing out last year.

“What is Easter whenever you can’t have community?” said Fr. John Rice, Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. “It’s really hard isn’t it? So, as Christians one of the things we recognize is that we’re all in this together, that’s not just a pandemic slogan for us. It’s life, so we need each other.”

For those that are still taking caution from large crowds indoors, services will still be streamed on the church’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

