Constellium plant holds vaccine clinic for employees and residents

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILLWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the COVID vaccine being more readily available, some companies are doing everything they can to get it to their employees.

The Constellium plant in Ravenswood held a vaccine clinic for their employees.

Of the people helping administer the vaccines were the West Virginia National Guard—who provided the Millwood armory—and Fruth Pharmacy.

Both groups wanted to take time in assisting a lot of their own neighbors in Jackson County and a local business.

The groups were also able to vaccinate some of the residents so that they wouldn’t waste any vaccines.

“It’s been going great. Constellium did a great job organizing all of the employees and their dependents who wanted to come in. And we’re also serving some of the people in the community who haven’t had a chance to get their vaccine yet,” says Fruth Pharmacy president, Lynne Fruth.

Officials at the Constellium vaccine clinic say they distributed somewhere between four to six hundred shots.

