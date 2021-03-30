CVS Health to administer no-cost COVID-19 vaccines at select pharmacies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CVS Health announced Tuesday it will begin vaccinating those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 31 at two select CVS Pharmacy locations in West Virginia.

The participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in Charleston and Huntington. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations and in more West Virginia communities.

Appointments will start to become available for booking on Tuesday, March 30, as the store receives shipments of vaccine.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in West Virginia will be administered to individuals meeting state criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards a healthier post-COVID world.”

The sites in West Virginia are among hundreds of CVS Pharmacy locations across 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico where the company is administering COVID-19 vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and, in some cases, with state supply.

