Elementary students honor WVU Medicine Camden Clark doctors on Doctors’ Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Every year on the second to last day in March, doctors are honored for their lifesaving work on Doctors’ Day.

This year, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark, local elementary school students are thanking doctors with dozens of colorful cards and posters, which now line a hallway inside the hospital.

Most of them say “thank you” in some form. Many portray medical staff as superheroes.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Walter Kerschl said the cards are especially touching this year as medical professionals have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know [for] a lot of our frontline workers, our nurses, our doctors, all of our ancillary support folks that are caring for our patients, this year has been a year of a lot of fatigue. But we also have some bright spots. Some bright spots that are in like this Doctor’s Day and all this exhibits,” Kerschl said.

Kerschl said a special lunch was planned for doctors at WVU Medicine Camden Clark in celebration of Doctors Day. Officials also organized a celebratory poster competition among staff. The winners got cupcakes.

