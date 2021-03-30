Advertisement

Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters. It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.(Source: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (CNN) – What would you do if you found tens of thousands of dollars at your job?

A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma made sure it got returned to its owner.

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters.

It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.

What would you do if you found $42,000? Our new store associate Andrea was in that predicament two weeks ago when she...

Posted by Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma on Friday, March 26, 2021

Instead of keeping the money, she had Goodwill track down the owner.

Lessing says she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to see the importance of honesty.

As a reward, the owner of the lost cash let Lessing keep $1,000.

Goodwill said it was one of the largest cash finds at any of its locations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
Sentencing is scheduled for late May.
UPDATE: Michael Johns pleads guilty to murder, robbery
These two are more than mother and daughter, they're best friends.
Mother and daughter reunited after long Covid separation
W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Diana Chapman
Obituary: Diana Chapman

Latest News

Marietta College marks 150th anniversary of men’s crew team
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
LIVE: Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare
On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, talks with Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander of the...
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda