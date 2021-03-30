Advertisement

Intermediate court system wins House approval in WVa

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic(AP Newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _

A bill that would establish an intermediate court system in West Virginia cleared a key hurdle Tuesday when it won approval in the House of Delegates.

The House passed the bill on a 56-44 vote. It now goes back to the Senate to go over House changes.

The Senate passed the original version of the bill on Feb. 24. Both chambers have Republican supermajorities.

The bill has been introduced in each of the past several years only to fail to get past the House. House Democrats and others say the intermediate court would be wasteful spending and add another layer of government.

W.Va. House passes income tax bill

