March Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner - Wayne Hanzel

Wayne Hanzel makes sure the skills he teaches can be applied to the real world.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - One Athens educator is teaching important, hands on skills to help his students succeed. That’s why he’s the Jan Dils Golden Apple award winner for the month of March.

Wayne Hanzel teaches industrial woodworking, architecture and drawing, and small engines at Athens High School.  The skills that he teaches his students are used to directly improve the community.  This includes events where students fix up lawn mowers in the community.

He is also involved in theater performance set designs, and builds plexiglass barriers for every teacher in the district.

Hanzel says that the real world application is important to the education process.

“They get a lot of self-satisfaction and gratitude out of that community service type of work, and they remember it.  They remember doing that,” he explained.

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com.

