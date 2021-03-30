March Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner - Wayne Hanzel

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - One Athens educator is teaching important, hands on skills to help his students succeed. That’s why he’s the Jan Dils Golden Apple award winner for the month of March.

Wayne Hanzel teaches industrial woodworking, architecture and drawing, and small engines at Athens High School. The skills that he teaches his students are used to directly improve the community. This includes events where students fix up lawn mowers in the community.

He is also involved in theater performance set designs, and builds plexiglass barriers for every teacher in the district.

Hanzel says that the real world application is important to the education process.

“They get a lot of self-satisfaction and gratitude out of that community service type of work, and they remember it. They remember doing that,” he explained.

