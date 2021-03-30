Marietta College marks 150th anniversary of men’s crew team

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is marking the 150th anniversary of it’s men’s crew team with a series of articles and interviews exploring a range of compelling stories from the team’s history, leading up to a celebration at the school’s Homecoming in the fall.

In addition, an Alumni Leadership Committee is raising funds to support both the men’s and women’s teams. Former coach and alumnus Jeffrey C. Hugel has already donated $3 million. The funds will be used for equipment, travel, athletic training and upkeep at the Lindamood-VanVoorhis Boathouse.

The details of the homecoming events have not been determined, and will depend upon the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an article series is currently underway, exploring the history of the team and its relationship with the Marietta community.

The article project was launched by Marietta College Director of Advancement Communication Chris Rynd and Brent Haney, a 1976 graduate, former team member, and member of the alumni committee. The articles, published on the Pioneers Athletics website, explore the experiences of various teams and their members throughout the decades. The goal is to follow the inspiration of David McCullugh’s book Pioneers and examine the historic events in which the team was involved, Haney said.

For Haney, who has been writing the articles, it has been an opportunity to develop a greater appreciation for the historical context for the experience he had when he rowed in college.

“Some pretty incredible things happened...When you’re a teenager and you’re rowing, you really don’t pay attention to the history. We’ve had a lot of comments from guys and gals who rowed 20, 30, 40 years ago who said, ‘I wish I had known all of this,’” Haney said. “I rowed for four years, ’72 through ’76. I got back involved as an alumnus to support the program about 10 years ago...I’m still friends with a lot of the guys I rowed with, so it’s our time to give back,” he added.

Rynd and Haney also plan to explore the present-day achievements of current and former team members.

“We want to cover some of the history, but we also want to make history. We want to tell the stories that are happening now, as well. And we want to tell as many from across the decades as we can,” Rynd said.

In addition, Rynd noted that the articles have highlighted the strength of the friendships that have often characterized the team over the years.

“There’s something about rowing and the camaraderie. You get that in other sports too, but our crew alumni are among the most supportive of any of our athletic teams here at Marietta College,” Rynd said.

Upcoming articles will include features on some of the coaches, an examination of the men’s rowing tradition of “betting shirts”, in which the members of the losing team give their shirts to the winners, and more.

The series will include between 10 and 15 articles that will be published regularly online, leading up to the celebration in the fall. The most recent article can be found here. The fundraising efforts are ongoing, as well, though Haney noted that the primary goal of the committee’s efforts is to encourage alumni participation.

“We want to raise money, but the most important thing is that we want the alumni to be involved,” he said.

Alumni who would like to submit their stories for coverage in upcoming articles are asked to contact Rynd at cr004@marietta.edu or Haney at brent@thececa.com. And those who would like to make a donation to the team can contact Josh Jacobs, Vice President for Advancement, at (740) 376-4705 or jej002@marietta.edu.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.