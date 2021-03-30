Marietta’s outdated fiber optic system connected to traffic signals begins upgrade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday marked the beginning of an upgrade for the fiber optic system connected to Marietta’s traffic signals.

The city’s current fiber optic system connected to traffic signals is old and on its decline.

Marietta’s City Engineer Joseph Tucker elaborated. “It’s at the end of its useful service life and actually already some sections have failed and it will continue to fail because 20 years is a long time for fiber so…”

This means some signals aren’t working properly and some aren’t connected to each other. All this adds up to less efficient traffic flow with more stop and go traffic. In fact, some controllers aren’t even fiber optic, they’re analogue.

The city’s oldest traffic signal tech is from the 1960′s. The rest of the technology is from anywhere in between that year and 2014.

The end goal of this project is to replace and connect this entire fiber optic system with modern technology. Analogue technology will be replaced as well.

“...so you’re stopping less, you’re traveling more efficiently, you’re getting there quicker, and less air pollution,” Tucker said.

Driver safety is also on that list.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said, “..., especially rear end collisions. It will eliminate a lot of those.”

Timing of traffic lights will be adjusted for pedestrian safety as well.

Tucker explained, “The leading pedestrian interval at a complex interaction like this one, it actually holds traffic up to give the pedestrian a head start - about a three to four second head start.”

And upgrades won’t just be a benefit to traditional cars. The system will be easier to navigate for self-driving and connected vehicles too. This is due to the traffic signals communicating with the cars.

“If a self-driving car is approaching this stoplight there’s no - a human being isn’t needed to put on the breaks but the technology within the car sees the signals changing and the signal is communicating with the car and automatically the breaks come on,” Tucker said.

The project is an ambitious one and costs a good chunk of money. However, federal funds are being used to offset a majority of costs.

The project will be completed in three phases. Phase one should be finished by the end of June and the project in its entirety will be done in 2023.

