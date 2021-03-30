Obituary: Alton Eugene “Tiny” Phillips

Alton Eugene “Tiny” Phillips, 90 of Parkersburg, passed away March 30, 2021 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Facility in Parkersburg. He was born September 13, 1930 in Belleville, WV a son of the late Alton and Edith Hofmann Phillips.

Mr. Phillips retired from DuPont as an Electrician with 29 years of service. He was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ and most recently attended the Camden Avenue Church of Christ. Tiny was a Ham Radio enthusiast (K88TDK), an auto mechanic, a TV repairman and all-around Mr. Fixit of just about anything. He faithfully served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

Surviving is his wife Peggy Metz Carney Phillips, two daughters: Kim Ledsome of Parkersburg and Debbie Westfall (Butch) of Belpre, son Michael Phillips of Powell, OH, three grandchildren: Brooke Schireman, Jason Phillips and Ashley Chickerella, four step-daughters: Terese Carney, Cindy Deem, Sandra Graham and Melissa Mayo, step-grandchildren: Am Chaves, Jackie Nay, Taylor Nay, Lakyn Mayo and Chase Mayo along with great grandchildren: Jackson, Bethany, Carson and Isla.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Charlotte Mullins, brother Charles Phillips and sister Sue Robins.

Funeral services will be Friday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelists Mark Tonkery and Steve Fuchs officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 5-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

