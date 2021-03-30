Obituary: Oncie Ellowean Archer

Oncie Ellowean Archer, 91, of Rockport, WV, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born October 23, 1929, in Rockport on Gates Ridge in Wood County, a daughter of the late Homer Mason Thompson and Missouri L. Young Thompson.

She was a homemaker and loved her family. She was a member of the 14th Ave. Gospel Mission Church.

Oncie is survived by two sons, Junior and Sharon ( Brown) Archer and Dale and Martha (Cross) Archer; two sisters, Dora Dawson and Helen (Russell) Lockhart; two brothers, Grover and Truman (Ruth) Thompson; grandchildren, Delilah Stackpole, Tammy (Kenneth)Fury, David Miller Jr., Michelle (Steve) Wells, Nicholas (Ginger) Archer, Melissa (Eric) Stuart and Elizabeth Lipscomb; great grandchildren, Cindy (Ronnie) Talbot, Joshua Fury, Courtney Stackpole , Chelsie Wells, Zachery Wells and Katelynn Lipscomb; step-great grandsons, Luke and Jacob Stuart; great, great grandchildren, Brianna Talbot, Jacob Talbot and Katelynn Lipscomb.

In addition to her parents, Oncie was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Ellsworth R. Archer; a daughter Kathleen S. Heibel; a brother, William Thompson and four sisters, Etta Ingram, Nellie Somerville, Cholie Batten and Georgie Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 2, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg with Pastor Everett Snyder and Pastor Enoch Persley officiating. Interment will follow at Gates Ridge Cemetery at Rockport, WV.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Parkersburg Care Center and Housecalls Hospice for care given to our mother.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the Archer family.

