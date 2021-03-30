Advertisement

Obituary: William Barnett St. Clair

Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Barnett St. Clair, 65 of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 27,  2021 at his residence following a brief battle with cancer.  Born April 17, 1955, he was the son of the late Mervin (Skip) and Betty St. Clair.

A graduate of Marshall University, Bill had worked at the Parkersburg Sentinel, the Amity Center and most recently the Parkersburg Oil and Gas Museum. He enjoyed reading, drawing, writing and attending live rock concerts.

Bill is survived by his two sisters, Beth St. Clair of Parkersburg and Kim Polk (Eric) of Morgantown; brother, Mike St. Clair(Sherry) of Parkersburg; niece Sierra Spitzer (Bryan) of Fairmont and nephew Matthew St. Clair of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Georgia Barnett and his paternal grandparents, Mervin and Zelma St. Clair.

A family graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery is being planned. Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Parkersburg Oil and Gas Museum.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

