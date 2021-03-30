Pfizer clinic at New Hope Baptist Church in Parkersburg taking walk-ins until 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New Hope Baptist Church off Rosemar Road has an abundance of Covid vaccines leftover Tuesday (3/30) and is taking walk-ins until 6 p.m. They are administering the Pfizer vaccine. which is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older.

You must have valid WV I.D. or proof of employment in West Virginia.

