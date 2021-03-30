Advertisement

Regal set to reopen Grand Central Mall theaters on May 21

Movie theaters at the Grand Central Mall are scheduled to reopen May 21, according to a list on...
Movie theaters at the Grand Central Mall are scheduled to reopen May 21, according to a list on Regal Theater's website.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Movie theaters in the Grand Central Mall are scheduled to reopen May 21, the company that operates the complex said on its website.

Regal Theaters, which shut down operations near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, plans to begin a phased-in reopening of theaters across the country on Friday, with “Godzilla vs. Kong” playing on a limited number of screens.

Showings of the movie “Mortal Kombat” will usher in a new round of reopenings on April 16. After that, the company has more reopenings scheduled on the first three Fridays in May ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Grand Central mall theaters and Regal cinemas in Cross Lanes and Morgantown, West Virginia, are among the last ones currently scheduled to reopen, according to Regal’s website.

