Sewer repairs under way on 9th Avenue in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Utility repairs were under way Tuesday afternoon on 9th Avenue in South Parkersburg.

Workers from the Parkersburg Utility Board were handling the repair work in the 2500 block of 9th Avenue.

A worker from the PUB tells us the problem is a failure in the sewer line.

It’s not known how many customers are affected or when the work will be completed.

The sewer work is affecting traffic on the section of 9th Avenue near the former Tavernnerville School.

