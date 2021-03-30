Advertisement

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell.

It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
UPDATE: Michael Johns pleads guilty to murder and robbery
These two are more than mother and daughter, they're best friends.
Mother and daughter reunited after long Covid separation
W.Va. House passes income tax bill
About 600 Mon Power customers were without power Monday morning, according to the utility's...
Power out to nearly 600 Mon Power customers in Vienna

Latest News

Forecast for March 30th
Forecast for March 30th
What's Trending 3/30/21
What's Trending 3/30/21
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
NYPD: Asian American woman assaulted, suspect sought