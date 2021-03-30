State Farm Museum to reopen April 1, volunteers needed

POINT PLEASANT (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Farm Museum will open for the 2021 season on Thursday, April 1. The Museum, supported by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, showcases numerous relocated historical buildings, as well as a wide variety of days-gone-by farm implements and antique tractors. Regular hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back to the Farm Museum after closing for the pandemic last year, said Executive Director Tim Kidwell.

The Spring Gas/Steam Show will be held May 1-2 and will include a church service Sunday morning in the log church and a gospel sing at 1:30 p.m. Other events this year include the Tractor Parade and Show July 24, the Mothman Festival Hayride September 18, the Country Fall Festival October 2-3, and the Christmas Light Display in December. Antique tractor pulls will be held June 5, July 3, September 4 and November 6.

The museum is a non-profit organization and is seeking volunteers, especially groups, to help with maintenance projects and event management throughout the year. In addition, the museum’s dining room and pavilions can be rented for private events.

Those who would like more information are asked to call (304) 675-5737 or visit www.wvfarmmuseum.org or www.facebook.com/WVStateFarmMuseum.

