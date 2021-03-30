Student Athlete of the Week: Jaden Welsh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Jaden Welsh, a swimmer from Parkersburg High School, is our Student Athlete of the Week.

She manages a 4.67 GPA, and has set numerous records for her school in the swimming pool.

COVID-19 racked her junior season and her opportunity to add more to her resume, but she is ready to lead her team to States this season, but says she will have some hurdles to overcome.

