Substantial changes to Affordable Care Act coming on April 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are going to be some significant changes coming for West Virginia residents that use the affordable care act.

Officials at WV Navigator say that these changes are some of the most substantial since the rollout of the healthcare plan.

There will be a significant decrease on premiums for both monthly rates of people covered and policy.

These changes are something that are expected to assist the over 150 thousand West Virginians under this plan.

Especially those affected by the pandemic.

“We’ve seen an uptick in a lot of people that need a health coverage over the past year. We know that it’s been hard on a lot of families, there’s been a lot of job loss. And therefore a lot of insurance loss as well. So, this is a great alternative if you’ve lost your job and don’t have employer-based coverage anymore,” says WV Navigator outreach coordinator, Jeremy Smith.

If you would like to apply for the Affordable Care Act, you can go to HealthCare.gov.

